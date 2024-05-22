This reason made Kajal Aggarwal chose ‘Satyabhama’

After a hiatus following her marriage, Kajal Aggarwal, once hailed as the reigning queen of Telugu cinema, is set to grace the silver screen once again. Her upcoming project, "Satyabhama," is generating buzz as it marks her return to the spotlight. Scheduled for a grand release on May 31, the film has already become a talking point among cinephiles.

In a recent interaction, Kajal shed light on her decision to choose "Satyabhama" as her comeback vehicle. Reflecting on her script selection process, she revealed, "Over the past few years, I've listened to numerous scripts, most of which featured strong female lead characters. However, when I heard the script of 'Satyabhama,' I was captivated. The storyline struck a chord with me, offering a delicate balance between Satyabhama's professional endeavors and her personal life."

Expressing enthusiasm about her role, Kajal emphasized, "This journey promises a unique experience. My character is intricately crafted, with a touch of motherly nature infused into it. The film's narrative exudes authenticity, which instantly drew me in."

Directed by Suman Chikkala, "Satyabhama" features Naveen Chandra in a pivotal role, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The ensemble cast also includes seasoned actors like Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, and Prajwal Yadma, all of whom are expected to deliver stellar performances.

Produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under the Aurum Arts banner, the film boasts a captivating soundtrack composed by Sricharan Pakala.

With Kajal Aggarwal's return to the Telugu film industry, "Satyabhama" is poised to make waves and reignite the fervor of her fans. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, signaling a triumphant comeback for the talented actress.