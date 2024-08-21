Live
This time, cinema halls will turn like concerts: Nani at ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ press meet
Natural Star Nani and creative director Vivek Athreya are gearing up for their highly anticipated pan-India film, “Saripodha Sanivaaram”, which is set to hit theaters on August 29th. The film, starring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and SJ Suryah in a powerful role, is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, with a high budget and grand scale.
At a recent press meet, Nani expressed his excitement, stating, "We (Nani & media representatives) share a bond, a promise, and “Saripodha Sanivaaram” will only strengthen it. This time, the cinema halls will feel like a concert. Jakes Bejoy's music is electrifying, and I can't wait for you to experience it. I'm eager to watch the film alongside you all."
Producer Dil Raju, who is handling the Telugu distribution rights, added, "After RRR, this is the next big film from Danayya's banner, and it's sure to make waves. The performances of Nani and SJ Suryah are outstanding, and the trailer has already created a buzz. Vivek Athreya has truly outdone himself with this film."
Heroine Priyanka Mohan shared her excitement about working with Nani again after Gang Leader, saying, "It's a beautiful story with a lovely character for me. I'm thrilled to be part of this project."
Producer DVV Danayya expressed confidence in the film, praising Nani's exceptional performance and Vivek Athreya's brilliant direction. With standout performances by SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan, Danayya predicts the film will be a big hit.
“Saripodha Sanivaaram” will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The pre-release event is scheduled for August 24th.