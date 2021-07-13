Three heroines to romance Dhanush in his next

Kollywood star Dhanush is currently busy shooting for his 43rd film in Hyderabad. Tentatively titled as #D43, Dhanush will work on his Telugu films after wrapping up this projrct.

Dhanush is all set to come up with a Tollywood straight film with director Sekhar Kammula for a pan-India film which will go on roll ater this year. Meanwhile, Dhanush will be busy wrapping up a Tamil project, under the direction of Mithran Jawahar. The film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush with Jawahar, after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. According to the latest reports, Dhanush will be romancing three heroines in this flick. The makers have already approached Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Hansika for the leading ladies roles.



Popular Tamil production house Sun Pictures will bankroll this movie. More details about the project will get releaed soon.

