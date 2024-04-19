Tillu Square: Sidhu Jonnalagadda’s Film to Stream on Netflix in 5 Languages

Get ready to binge-watch the action-packed sequel, ‘Tillu Square,’ which is finally hitting the popular streaming service Netflix this April 26.

‘Tillu Square’ is the highly anticipated follow-up to the smash-hit movie ‘DJ Tillu.’ The first film, ‘DJ Tillu,’ took the box office by storm, raking in over 130 crores worldwide. This incredible success has generated huge excitement for ‘Tillu Square,’ even before its official streaming release.



‘Tillu Square’ picks up where ‘DJ Tillu’ left off. Our protagonist, Tillu (played by the charming Sidhu Jonnalagadda), is determined to move on from his past relationship with Radhika (Neha Shetty). However, fate has other plans. At a lively party, Tillu encounters the beautiful Lily (Anupama Parameswaran) and they are instantly smitten. But their whirlwind romance takes a sharp turn when Lily mysteriously disappears.



A month later, Lily reappears with a bombshell revelation: she's pregnant, and Tillu is the father. This unexpected twist throws Tillu's life into disarray. As he tries to untangle the web of mystery surrounding Lily's disappearance, he finds himself caught in a dangerous web involving a notorious criminal named Sheikh Mahbub.

‘Tillu Square’ promises a power-packed performance by Sidhu Jonnalagadda. His impeccable comedic timing is sure to leave you in splits. Anupama Parameswaran shines as Lily, delivering a bold and captivating performance that breaks away from her previous roles. The sizzling chemistry between Sidhu and Anupama is another highlight that will keep you glued to the screen. Fans will also be delighted to see a special guest appearance by Neha Shetty, the leading lady from ‘DJ Tillu.’



The immense success of both ‘DJ Tillu’ and ‘Tillu Square’ has paved the way for a third installment titled ‘Tillu Cube.’ This news has sent shivers of excitement down the spines of fans everywhere. So, get ready to witness more hilarious adventures of Tillu in the near future!

