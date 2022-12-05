'Time Ivvu Pilla' Lyrical Video From Nikhil's '18 Pages' Movie Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil bagged the biggest hit of his career with his recent movie Karthikeya 2. Being a thriller that too based on Lord Krishna's mystery anklet, the movie received positive response from all corners of the country and even it broke many collection records too. At present, he is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his latest movie '18 Pages' film. It also has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the first single 'Time Ivvu Pilla…" lyrical video and added a new song to the break-up singles list. Another interesting update regarding this song is that Kollywood's ace actor Simbu crooned it and looked awesome in the video!



Nikhil also shared the lyrical video of the 'Time Ivvu Pilla…" song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, Nikhil also wrote, "Here it is! The Situation of many #TimeIvvuPilla song out now! #18Pages ~ #LoveIsCrazy https://youtu.be/25XGVvGTW1Y @SilambarasanTR_ @GopiSundarOffl @ShreeLyricist @aryasukku @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @dirsuryapratap #BunnyVas @lightsmith83 @adityamusic".

The lyrical video is all awesome and it showcased the frustration of the guy who broke up with his girlfriend. Simbu's voice perfectly suited the song and Shreemani's lyrics are awesome. Gopi Sundar's composition took it to the next level.

Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. Anupama is essaying the role of Nandini while Nikhil will be seen as Siddhu. Being a romantic comedy movie, it will hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!