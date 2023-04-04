Title Song of 'Meter' Movie is Set to Release on April 4

Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming release, "Meter," is set to hit Telugu theaters on April 7, competing with Ravi Teja's "Ravanasura." This marks Kiran Abbavaram's first complete mass commercial entertainer. It is also his second release of 2022, following the blockbuster "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" in February. The "Meter" trailer received an excellent response from Telugu audiences, who are eagerly anticipating Kiran Abbavaram's performance as a cop.

The film's first two songs, "Chammak Chammak Pori" and "Oh Baby Jaaripomaake," have been released to positive reviews, with the title song set to release on April 4 on the Sony Music South YouTube channel. According to production sources, the song will highlight Kiran Abbavaram's heroic performance as a cop.

Sai Kartheek composed the music for "Meter," while Ramesh Kaduri directed it. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film, with Athulyaa Ravi playing the female lead. Given the movie's pure mass commercial entertainment appeal, it is expected to rake in significant box office collections, potentially making it Kiran Abbavaram's highest-earning film to date. Telugu audiences will undoubtedly make time for this summer release.