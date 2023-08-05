Today and tomorrow turns key days for ‘Bro’

Pawan Kalyan’s latest film “BRO” hit the screens on the 28th of July in a grand manner. The film opened to mixed reviews but made solid collections on its first weekend in all its areas of release. But once the weekdays started, the occupancy fell down and the collections were down.



Though, the makers opted for post-release promotions as Sai Tej toured various cities in AP. This did not help to increase the collections. Well, as the weekend is on, the film needs to attract more attention. The collections of today and tomorrow will be key.

Samuthirakani directed this film which had Ketika Sharma, Priya Varrier, and Rohini in key roles. We need to see how the film performs in the next two days.