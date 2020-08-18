Tollywood Ace Actress Samantha Shows Off Her New Ear Piercings

Tollywood beauty Samantha who is known for her ace fashion game and the ultimate glam tale has thrown a major fashion goal to her fans by showing off her new ear-piercings… This 'Oh Baby' doll took to her Instagram and made us go awe with her new addition of ear-piercing!

In this pic, Samantha showed off new ear-piercings… Actually, Samantha already has three piercing's to her ears and now another two got added and made it look more enhancing!!! One at the top and another just above the second piercing!!! Samantha just slew the fashion game and killed it with her charm…

In this post, she is seen gleaming with shimmery makeup and layered chains. Samantha wrote, "New Piercing's…" and made us go gaga over her add-ons' tale. Lakshmi Manchu and Chinmayee have dropped their comments and showered their love on Samantha…

Coming to Rana Daggubati's wedding… Samantha was talk of the town with her ace fashion game!

Generally, we expect grandeur 'Pattu Saree' for weddings… But our dear Sam broke the rules and looked fab in the digital printed cotton saree which was picked from 'Raw Mango' brand. She draped the blue coloured six-yard wonder piece which is enriched with floral print…