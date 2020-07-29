Tollywood Actor Sudheer Babu Introduces His No.1 Yaari Dost Vijay

Here comes our cool host of No.1 YaariDost 'Sudheer Babu'… Like he mentioned in his last post, Sudheer Babu is back with his latest announcement and introduced his bestie 'Vijay' to his fans.

This 'BhaleManchiRoju' actor took to his Instagram and dropped an amazing post which makes us witness the bond between Sudheer and Vijay… Have a look!

In this post, Sudheer is seen chilling having snacks and Mc Dowell's drink… Even Vijay is seen in the screen smiling and sharing a glass. Sudheer also wrote, "Like I mentioned the day before yesterday, here's introducing my yaar, my superstar, my best friend 😊

Here's a little story about us you may not know

Vijay and I grew up together and developed similar interests, but when it came to our careers, initially we went our separate ways but we both landed in the big world of the film industry.

Vijay produced one of my films #BhaleManchiRoju in 2015 and now we're back to working together on yet another interesting project. These are unique memories not many shares with their best friends!

During these difficult times, I really miss hanging out with him, but thanks to technology, I hang out virtually and reminisce all the good times with my superstar- my yaar and the Kotha superstar in town - the new McDowell's No 1, our perfect companion…"

He also doled out that, he is missing his fans but thanked technology for as he is able to meet his friends virtually.