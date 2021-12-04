Tollywood celebs grace 'Mix and mingle' cake mixing ceremony

Apple Home Real Need India Foundation organised Mix and Mingle -The Cake Mixing ceremony at the Taj Deccan lawn, Banjara Hills. The cake mixing platform was beautifully arranged with the ingredients, right from rum soaked figs and candied orange peel. Tolluwood actors Ashima Narwal, Deepu Naidu, Kamal Kamaraju, Commedian Babu Mohan, Director Karuna Kumar, Bigg Boss 5 participant Jessie and other celebrities added beauty to the event.

On the ocassion Dr Neelima Arya said, "The main purpose of the program was to instill confidence in the world that is just emerging from the corona pandemic. The Apple team has embarked on the Mega Cake Mixing cermony, hoping to make 2022 a great platform to inspire everyone with this positive outlook."