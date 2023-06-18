Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master passes away at the age of 55

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master (55) is no more. The choreographer fell ill after attending an outdoor shoot in Vishakapatnam a week back. From the time he returned to Hyderabad, Rakesh Master complained about health issues.

Today Rakesh Master was admitted to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, as his health condition worsened. As per the reports coming in, Rakesh Master passed away around 5 PM this evening.

It is being said that the doctors tried their best, but unfortunately, they couldn’t save the choreographer. The reality dance show Dhee brought him a huge reputation. Later, he was seen in another reality show ‘Jabardasth.’ Rakesh master is the guru of another popular choreographer Shekar master. “Bahubali’ star Prabhas also claimed that he got trained with Rakesh master in a show. He was popular for his controversial interviews in youtube.