Gadwal: Lucky dip held to fill med college posts

Gadwal: Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan (Local Bodies) has announced that eligible candidates for various posts under the outsourcing system at Gadwal Government Medical College have been selected in keeping with the rules.

On Monday, at the old MPDO office in Gadwal, officials conducted a lottery to select the candidates, following instructions from District Selection Committee President and District Collector B M Santhosh. A total of 2,370 people applied for 24 posts under the outsourcing system. For the 11 data entry operator positions alone, 672 applicants competed. There were 1,483 candidates for 9 office subordinate posts, 201 candidates for three lab attendant posts and 14 candidates for one theater assistant post.

According to the roster, Usharani was selected for the post of theater assistant after drawing a lottery in the presence of candidates and media representatives. Bhavani, Samrin Begum and MD Sameer were selected for the posts of Lab Attendant. Sulochana Rani, Poojita, Jayalakshmi, Harika, Lakshmi, Shekhar Reddy, Suvarna, Yashoda, Prasada Rao, Sailaja and Bhaskar were selected for the posts of Data Entry Operator. Anita, Sundar Raju, Kalavathi, Manjula, Sumalatha, Anwar Bhasha, Pushpalatha, Uma latha, and Repalle Janardhan were selected for office subordinate posts.

The event saw participation of ZP CEO Kanthamma, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, District Employment Officer Priyanka, and others.