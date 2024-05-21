High Alert in Andhra Pradesh as Tension Rises Ahead of Election Counting Day

Live
The atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh remains tense as the state prepares for the upcoming election counting day. With reports of potential riots looming,...
The atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh remains tense as the state prepares for the upcoming election counting day. With reports of potential riots looming, the police force has heightened their alertness to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.
In Palnadu district, where the counting process will take place, tensions are particularly high. Leaders have surprised the police force by warning of potential clashes in the district. In response, the police department has made the decision to deny any leave until the completion of the counting process. Additionally, the flying of drones over strong rooms has been prohibited to prevent any potential disruptions.
Across the state, the police are conducting extensive searches and cordon operations to maintain law and order. Cases of violence on Poll Day have put the Election Commission on high alert, leading to increased security measures in various areas. The hunt for those responsible for the riots continues, with bindover cases being registered on a large scale.
In a further effort to maintain peace, the police have banned victory rallies and firecrackers in the aftermath of the elections. Those with a history of election-related crimes are being closely monitored and plans are in place to transfer them to remote stations to prevent any disturbances on counting day.
As the state braces itself for the upcoming election results, the police force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.