Tollywood film director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary passes away

Veteran Telugu filmmaker AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary, known for delivering several hit films in the early 2000s, passed away on Friday night following a heart attack. The director had reportedly been battling serious health issues for some time.

Ravi Kumar made a strong debut with the 2004 action drama Yagnam, starring Gopichand, which brought him instant recognition in the industry. He later collaborated with leading stars and helmed Veerabhadra with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Another major milestone in his career came with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, which marked the debut of Sai Dharam Tej and enjoyed a successful run at the box office.

His filmography also includes titles like Soukhyam, Aatadistha, and Bhai. While not all of his films met with commercial success, several of them, particularly Yagnam and Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, are fondly remembered by Telugu audiences. Many of the songs from his movies also gained wide popularity and continue to enjoy a loyal fanbase.

AS Ravi Kumar’s last directorial venture was Tiragabadara Swamy, featuring Raj Tarun. Unfortunately, the film didn’t make a major impact, but it marked his final contribution to the industry he served for nearly two decades.

According to sources close to the family, the director had been living alone for some time before his passing. He is survived by his wife and children.

The Telugu film fraternity has expressed deep condolences, remembering Ravi Kumar as a passionate filmmaker whose contributions will remain etched in Tollywood’s history.