Tollywood film-makers showing interest to direct in other languages

In recent times, calculations have been changed in Indian film industry. Actors from different languages are working with other language directors. It may be the remake of the same director's film or a new story.

Especially B-town actors are showing interest to work with Tollywood technicians. Raghavendra Rao, Bapu, Ram Gopal Varma, Prabhudeva, Krishna Vamsi, Deva Katta, Teja, are some of the directors who made their Bollywood debut with a remake of their films.

Recently, Lawrence and Sandeep Reddy Vanga came up with decent remakes. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Kabir Singh" stood as a cult classic in Bollywood. Following the senior technicians footsteps, some of the Telugu directors had announced their Bollywood films



VV Vinayak



The Telugu star director is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with the remake of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "Chatrapathi" starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. The film will be debut for Srinivas as well. Recently, the pre-production works of the film were going on. Vinayak worked with Bellamkonda for "Alludu Seenu" which was the actor Tollywood debut.

Vamshi Paidipalli

The director who came up with recent blockbuster "Maharshi" starring Superstar Mahesh Babu is now ready to hold the megaphone in Tamil industry. Tamil Superstar Vijay recently nodded head for Vamshi's story. Dil Raju is all set to bankroll the film. Vamshi Paidipalli was familiar to Tamil audience with "Oopiri" Tamil version "Thoza". The film was recently announced and the crew was busy with pre-production works.

Sailesh Kolanu

The director made his debut with "HIT" starring Vishwak Sen is now ready to remake it in Hindi. Bollywood actor Raj Kumar Rao is starred as the lead actor. The film is a suspence thriller and made audience to sit in the seats with its screenplay. Sailesh was also busy with the sequel of "HIT" which was announced recently starring Adivi Sesh.

Gautham Tinnanuri

Tollywood director Gautham's recent blockbuster "Jersey" starring Nani received a lot of applause from critics is now getting remade in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor, who was showing interest on Telugu directors from his past couple of films, is all set to act in this sports drama. The film was in production stage and the cast and crew are ready to start the next schedule after the lockdown ends.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Vijay Devarakonda's "Arjun Reddy" film-maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga who already bagged a blockbuster in Bollywood with its remake "Kabir Singh" starring Shahid Kapoor is now coming up with another film "Animal" with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is impressed with Sandeep's narration and taking and finalised the project. Recently, the film's title look was launched and created buzz in B-town.