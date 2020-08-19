Tollywood: Ghibran to work with Prabhas once again

Prabhas is currently acting in the film Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this movie features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The music director of the film is yet to be revealed. The latest we hear is that popular music director Ghibran will compose the background score and re-recording of this movie.

According to the sources, Ghibran already started working on this movie. We still don't know if the makers go with him to compose the songs or will find another music director to do that job. Ghibran also composed the background score for Prabhas' last film Saaho. This marks his second-time collaboration with the actor.

Radhe Shyam got done with half of its shoot. It will go back on the floors by the end of September. The makers are planning to release it during summer next year. UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Films are jointly bankrolling this movie.