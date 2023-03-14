Tollywood goes gaga over ‘Naatu…’ bagging Oscar 

Hyderabad: Family members of lyricist Chandrabose, who penned the Oscar-winning song 'NaatuNaatu' in the Telugu period action film 'RRR', were elated on Monday with the global recognition to the song.

Chandrabose's wife Suchitra described her husband as a bookworm whose passion is reading and acquiring knowledge.

"I am very happy that Chandrabose and (music director) Keeravaniji have won the Oscar for India. I am just waiting for my husband to return (to celebrate). I will welcome him with lot of flowers, He (Chandrabose) is always with books; he always reads books, writes something or the other. His passion is knowledge," she said.

Chandrabose's sister Swaroopa said the Academy award, as the Oscars is officially called, is a matter of pride for India. Recalling that the lyricist used to gift something to his mother whenever he got an award, she regretted that their mother is no more to experience the happiness of her son getting such a prestigious award.

Singer Rahul Sipligunj's parents told reporters that the Oscar is a big gift for them and that they consider the award as god's blessing.

Meanwhile, superstar K Chiranjeevi told reporters that it is a matter of pride that the greatness of Telugu films is now recognised at international level as Telugus were once known as 'Madrasis' within India.