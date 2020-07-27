Tollywood: High octane action sequences in #BB3

Tollywood: When it comes to Nandamuri Balakrishna's movies, the fans will obviously expect some high octane action sequences and powerful punch dialogues. Heroism is one of the main elements the fans want from Balakrishna movies.

Boyapati Srinu is one of those directors who understood this and always impresses the audience with his powerful action sequences. The combination of Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna is going to repeat for the third time after Simha and Legend and the fans can't wait to watch the film on the silver screens. As per the latest reports, Boyapati has planned some intense action sequences in this film. Also, Boyapati has prepared powerful villain characters for this movie. So, the action sequences are also going to be super interesting. Especially the gang fights between Balakrishna and the villains are going to give goosebumps for the audience.

This interesting update has increased the expectations on this film. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is pooling resources for this project. SS Thaman is scoring music for this film.