Tollywood: Nani clears rumors on Tuck Jagdish

Tollywood: Natural Star Nani is currently awaiting the release of his next film V. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, this movie stars Sudheer Babu as the other lead hero. Nani is playing a negatively shaded role in this film. The makers are planning to release the film during the Christmas season this year. Meanwhile, Nani is also acting in the film Tuck Jagdish, which is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. From the past few days, it is being reported that the actor is playing the role of a bipolar disorder patient in the movie. Now, the Ninnu Kori actor denied the news as a mere rumor.

Nani said that there is no truth in the news. He said that Tuck Jagdish is a complete family entertainer filled with a lot of emotions. There will be a solid brother sentiment in the film.

Jagapathi Babu is playing the role of Nani's brother in it. Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma are playing the female leads in this film. Tuck Jagdish will hit the screens next year.