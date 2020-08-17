Tollywood: SS Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli needs no introduction to the Telugu audiences. She worked as a costume designer for most of Rajamouli's films. She is also doing the same for the director's upcoming venture RRR. We now hear that Rama Rajamouli is also working as an additional dialogue writer for this film, apart from looking after the costume department.

According to the sources, Rajamouli and his team are using this lockdown period to work on the script of RRR. It seems that they are making some changes to it. Apparently, Rama is penning dialogues for these changes. The team is quite impressed with the writing skills of her. We have to wait until the release of the film to watch the writing prowess of Rama. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad penned the story of this movie.

RRR features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing the other important roles in it.