Tollywood: Tuck Jagdish's theatrical rights sold for a bomb

Tollywood: Nani's V is now gearing up for a digital release. Thus, his next theatrical release will be Tuck Jagdish, directed by Shiva Nirvana. We now hear that the theatrical rights of this movie were sold for Rs. 22 crores. Dil Raju's former partner Laxman bought the rights of these films in the Telugu states.

Laxman worked with Raju for many films. He recently floated his own distribution house. This is a good deal considering the market value of Nani. We hear that Laxman also acquired the rights of Chiranjeevi's Acharya for a whopping price.

Tuck Jagdish features Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female leads. Jagapathi Babu is playing a key role in it. The film got done with 40% of its shoot. It will go back on the floors very soon. Shine Screens is bankrolling the project. Thaman is composing the music of it. Tuck Jagdish will hit the screens in early 2021.