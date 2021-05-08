Tollywood: Will Venu Sriram wait for Pawan Kalyan?

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan recently marked his come back into the industry with the recent release 'Vakeel Saab'. Touted to be the official remake of the Bollywood super hit film, Pink, Venu Sriram helmed this project which got released on April 9th and became a blockbuster.

Though the movie has been receiving decent collections as the Corona cases took a sudden surge, the theatres got shut down and the collections got reduced for the film. Director Venu Sriram is now planning to come up with the sequel of this movie. But, Pawan Kalyan has a bunch of big projects in his pipeline. So, if he has the time to for 'Vakeel Saab 2' or not has now become a biggest question. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan recently recovered from the coronavirus and he will resume the shooting only after a couple of months.



Even if Pawan Kalyan gives his nod for Venu Sriram, he can kickstart the project only after wrapping up three movies including Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and a movie with Harish Shankar.