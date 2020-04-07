Tollywood: Niharika Konidela in Chiranjeevi's Acharya?

Tollywood: Acharya is one of the exciting films coming in Telugu in the next few months. Megastar Chiranjeevi joined hands with director Koratala Siva for the first time. The project is touted to be a social drama with an important message. Ram Charan is also a part of the movie, in a key role. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi is planning to get Niharika Konidela on board for the movie.

Chiranjeevi wanted to give a role to Niharika in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and she still needs the right push to do films on her own. Having realized the same, Chiranjeevi wants to promote NIharika as much as possible. Her presence in Acharya, even for a few minutes can also turn an advantage for her.

So, the director is also okay with Chiranjeevi's idea. Although this is speculation doing rounds in the media now, there is no confirmation on the same.