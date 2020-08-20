Tollywood: Puri Jagannadh To Release First Single From 'Radha Krishna'

Tollywood: The world prominent Nirmal artifacts industry has been affected by plastic toys. 'Radha Krishna' is a Emotional and Message Oriented Love Story set in this backdrop. Dhamarukam fame Director Sreenivass Redde is Presenting this film. Anuraag and Muskaan Sethi (Paisa Vasool fame) are playing lead roles in this film in T.D. Prasad Varma's direction while Puppala Sagarika is Producing this film under Harini Aaradhya Creations, Sri Navhas Creations banners. Recently on the occasion of Birthday of Nirmaana Saaradhi Puppala Krishna Kumar, The team has unveiled the First Look of 'RadhaKrishna' and it received very good response.

Nirmaana Saaradhi Krishna Kumar said, " Recently released first look garners very good response. ISmart Director Puri Jagannadh garu is releasing the first single of 'Radha Krishna' on August 22nd. This film is being made to cater all sections of audiences under the presentation of Dhamarukam fame Sreenivass Reede."

Principal Cast involves Anuraag, Muskaan Sethi (Paisaa Vasool), Ali, Krishna Bhagawan, Annapurnamma and others. Sampoornesh Babu is doing a Special Role in the film.