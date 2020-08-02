Tollywood stars take up Green India challenge

Ranga Reddy: Tollywood Comedian Ali planted saplings at his residence in Manikonda after accepting Green India challenge from famous mimicry artist and comedian Siva Reddy.

And also actor Manchu Vishnu planted three saplings at his residence near Shamshabad after accepting Green India challenge from movie director Srinu Vaitla.



Ali further thanked TRS MP J Santosh Kumar for initiating and monitoring the Green India initiative to make people inclusive in growing trees.