Mahesh Babu is currently busy working on an exciting film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh already revealed to her fans that she would be playing the leading lady role in the movie. But, there are a lot of reports that Keerthy is not doing the film and she will be replaced by another heroine. Superstaris currently busy working on an exciting film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh already revealed to her fans that she would be playing the leading lady role in the movie. But, there are a lot of reports that Keerthy is not doing the film and she will be replaced by another heroine.

Interestingly, the film nagar reports reveal to us that Saiee Manjrekar who is on board to play the film Major will be considered to romance Mahesh Babu in the film. As per the reports, Saiee was offered a two-film deal by Mahesh Babu, who is producing Major. Saiee romances Sesh in the film and after wrapping up the project, she will be acting with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

However, there is no clarity if Saiee comes on board to play the heroine in the movie. The makers will confirm the same when they begin the shoot for the movie.