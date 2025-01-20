Live
Tollywood tops box office collections in 2025, dominates Indian cinema
The Telugu film industry (Tollywood) has continued its dominance at the Indian box office, emerging as the highest-earning film industry so far in 2025. Known for its recent pan-Indian successes such as Baahubali, Pushpa, Kalki, Devara, and Pushpa 2, Tollywood has maintained its stronghold over the nationwide box office, even without the release of a major pan-India blockbuster this year.
Despite the setback with the pan-India film Game Changer, which failed to perform as expected, regional hits Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and Daaku Maharaaj have played a significant role in driving Tollywood’s box office numbers. As of now, Telugu films have earned a worldwide gross of Rs. 412.15 crore, with an impressive net collection of Rs. 291.65 crore in India alone.
In comparison, the Hindi film industry has collected only Rs. 23.5 crore worldwide and Rs. 24.95 crore in India, reflecting a sharp contrast in earnings. Meanwhile, Tamil films have accumulated Rs. 45.35 crore worldwide gross and Rs. 46.64 crore in India, while Malayalam cinema has earned Rs. 58.55 crore globally and Rs. 32.65 crore in India. However, both industries still trail behind Tollywood's remarkable performance.
On the other hand, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati film industries have seen significantly lower collections, with Kannada grossing Rs. 3.94 crore worldwide and Marathi and Gujarati films earning even less at Rs. 1.98 crore and Rs. 1.92 crore globally, respectively.
With numerous highly anticipated films set for release in the coming months, Tollywood is poised to maintain its winning streak throughout 2025. As the year progresses, the industry’s impressive earnings are expected to grow further, reaffirming its position as a dominant force in the Indian film market.