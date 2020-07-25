Tollywood: Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently busy with an interesting movie, on a boxing backdrop. Kiran Korrapati is a newcomer making his debut as a director with the film. The film unit is currently making a schedule to resume the shoot once again.

After finishing their first schedule in Vizag, the makers took a break from the shoot. Now, they are going to resume the shoot in Hyderabad. Most likely, the movie will begin in the second week of next month. Upendra will be joining the movie's shoot in Hyderabad. Upendra will be seen as a coach to Varun Tej in the film, says the sources.

Jointly produced by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda, the Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar makes her debut as a heroine with the film.

The movie was supposed to release on 30th July but the makers are now planning to release the film in the year-end or next year.