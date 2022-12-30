Tollywood’s Ace Actor Nani Announced His 30th Movie

As the most-celebrated year 2022 has come to an end, most of the actors want it to end on a high note. Even ace actor Nani also announced his 30th movie and stated that further details will be out on 1st January, 2023. The makers shared the announcement poster and treated all his fans.

The poster is all awesome and raised the expectations on the movie. It showcased Nani holding his mobile with a dark background. As of now, only a few details are out. "We are Proudly Embarking on a new journey in Telugu Cinema with Natural @NameisNani's nextUnveiling the world of #NaniNext On 𝑱𝒂𝒏 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 at 𝟰:𝟬𝟱 𝗣𝗠. Stay Tuned! @VyraEnts @mohan.cvm @drteegala @murthykalagara".

This movie will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri and his friends Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S under the newly formed production venture Vyra Entertainments banner. Well, it is the first post of their Instagram page too.

The film's cast and crew details will be unveiled on 1st January, 2023 @ 4:05 PM.

Speaking about Nani's work front, he will next be seen in Dasara and HIT 3 movies. This movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Being his 29th movie, it is a complete different one and the glimpse also showcased him in a complete rugged avatar. He also produced Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 and Meet Cute movies.