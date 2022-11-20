Tollywood’s Young Actor Naga Shourya Ties A Knot With Anusha Shetty

Telugu film industry's young actor Naga Shourya is now in the best phase of his career having a handful of movies. He is also settled down in his personal life tying the knot with Anusha Shetty a few minutes ago in Bengaluru. The wedding photos and videos are doing rounds on social media. The wedding took place in a posh hotel in Bengaluru and only a few family members and friends made their presence and blessed the couple.

Here is a small glimpse of Naga Shourya and Anusha's wedding… They are all happy and the bride & groom are seen performing the 'Talambralu' ritual in the wedding.

The second video showcases Naga Shourya filling the 'maang' of his lovely wife Anusha…

The third one makes us witness the royal lunch arrangements at Naga Shourya's wedding.

Here is a glimpse of Naga Shourya and Anushka's pre-wedding event. Both the bride and groom are shining in the western attires.

A few pics of their gala and grandeur engagement ceremony!

Congratulations Naga Shourya and Anusha…