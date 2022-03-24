Tollywood’s Young Actor Nithiin Is All Set To Essay The Role Of A District Collector In Macherla Niyojakavargam

Tollywood's young hero Nithiin is all busy with a couple of interesting projects… His last movie Maestro did a good job at the box office and now he is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with the Macherla Niyojakavargam movie. The makers dropped an exciting news on their Twitter page and revealed the details about the characterisation of the lead actor and announced the first look release date too.

Nithiin also shared the exciting news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing announcement poster, he also wrote, "ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ taking my FIRST CHARGE on 26th March at 10.08 AM". He will be essaying the role of a district collector of Guntur and will be seen as N.Siddharth Reddy. The first look poster will be unveiled on 26th March, 2022!

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie is being directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is roped in for the editing of the movie!