Tollywood's Young Hero Manchu Manoj Tests Positive For Covid-19

The deadly Covid-19 has made all of us suffer a lot. Be it lockdown or the crisis in the financial aspects, this pandemic made us witness a tough period. When it comes to the film industry, due to the lockdown and shutdown of the theatres, producers witnessed huge losses. Even many actors also got tested positive for Covid-19. Well, from Dussehra once again the movies started releasing in the theatres. But now after the Omicron variant entered the country, once again the state governments are imposing the restrictions. Even actors are also getting testing positive. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have already gone through this tough stage and now Tollywood's ace actor Manchu Manoj has got in contact with it. He informed this news to all his fans through social media…



Along with sharing the digital image of Covid-19, he also jotted down, "Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions.Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care #COVID19 #CovidTesting".

Speaking about Manchu Manoj's work front, he will be next seen in Aham Bramhasmi movie…This film is being directed by Srikanth N Reddy and is produced by Nirmala Devi Manchu and Manchu Manoj Kumar under MM Arts banner. This movie will be made in 5 South Indian languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the female lead of this movie.