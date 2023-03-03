Top 5 Telugu Actors Who Have Been Married Twice

Second marriages are not uncommon in the Telugu film industry, with many celebrities, from the legendary NT Rama Rao to Manchu Manoj, having tied the knot twice or more. In this article, we present a list of the top Telugu actors who have been married twice.

Top Telugu Actors Who Have Been Married Twice:

N T Rama Rao:

NT Rama Rao is a prominent Telugu actor who got married to Basava Tarakam in 1942 when he was in his early 20s, even before he entered the film industry. The couple had twelve children, but sadly, Basava Tarakam passed away due to cancer. Later, in 1993, when NTR was 70 years old, he got married again to Lakshmi Parvathi for political reasons. After Lakshmi Parvathi wrote NTR's biopic, he married her.

Krishna:

Krishna, another well-known Telugu actor, tied the knot with Indra Devi even before making his debut in the film industry. The couple had four children together. Later, Krishna married his co-star and director, Vijaya Nirmala.

Nagarjuna Akkineni:

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is the son of ANR, got married to Lakshmi, the daughter of Dr. D. Rama Naidu in 1984. The couple had a son together named Naga Chaitanya. However, they later separated, and Nagarjuna went on to marry actress Amala.

Pawan Kalyan:

Pawan Kalyan, who is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, got married to Nandini in 1997. However, the couple separated after two years of marriage. In 2009, Pawan married his longtime girlfriend and co-star Renu Desai, but unfortunately, they also got separated in 2012. Later in 2013, Pawan married Anna Lezhneva, a Russian lady.

Manchu Manoj - Bhuma Mounika Reddy:

Manoj and Mounika have known each other for decades as their families have been friends since the inception of the Telugu Desam Party. After the deaths of Mounika's parents and her divorce, Manoj became a respite for her. Manoj, who is also dealing with post-divorce struggles from his previous marriage to Pranathi Reddy in 2019, and Mounika strengthened their friendship by committing to each other. They publicly announced their relationship by going together as a couple to a Ganesh pandal in Sitaphalmandi to offer special pujas for Ganesh Chaturthi.