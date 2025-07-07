Top Telugu Movies to Catch in Theatres this July 2025

The month of July is packed with some fantastic releases spanning across all genres. From comedy and drama to thriller and romance, this month has a diverse mix of movies attracting all kinds of movie lovers.

Here’s the list of the top Telegu movies releasing in July 2025

Sharwa 36

Release date: July 10, 2025

Genre: Sports drama (motocross racing backdrop)

Star cast: Sharwanand, Malvika Nair

Director: Abhilash Kankara (debut)

About the Movie – Sharwa 36 is an upcoming Telugu sports drama showcasing motocross racing across generations, blending high-octane action with family emotions. Thrilling racing sequences, shot partly in Indonesia, promises a blend of action and emotional storytelling.

Ghaati

Release Date – 11 July, 2025

Genre – Action Drama/Thriller

Cast – Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu

Director – Krish Jagarlamudi

About the Movie – Ghaati is a movie where a village woman played by Anushka Shetty enters into the illegal ganja trade and evolves from a victim to a criminal mastermind, ultimately becoming a legend in the underworld.





Junior

Release Date –18 July 2025

Genre – Romance/Family Entertainer

Cast – Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia D’Souza, V. Ravichandran, Rao Ramesh

Director – Radha Krishna Reddy

About the Movie – Junior is a youthful romantic family entertainer with a breezy college vibe, a dash of comedy, emotion, and some action.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1

Release Date – 24 July, 2025

Genre – Action, Drama, Period

Cast – Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol,

Director – Krish Jagarlamudi & Jyothi Krishna

About the Movie – The film is set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire. It tells the story of Veera Mallu played by Pawan Kalyan, an outlaw who becomes a legendary warrior. He stands up against injustice and fights bravely to bring freedom and justice to the people.

The Girlfriend

Release Date - July 30, 2025

Genre - Romantic drama (also includes action elements)

Director & Writer: Rahul Ravindran

Lead Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty; supporting includes Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Koushik Mahata, Mahaboob Basha

Producers: Dheeraj Mogilineni, Vidya Koppineedi (presented by Allu Aravind)

About the Movie – The Girlfriend is an eagerly anticipated Telugu romantic drama starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, directed by Rahul Ravindran, set to hit theaters on July 30, 2025. A female-centric love story filled with emotional depth and dramatic tension. Final shoot stages included a song sequence filmed in Hyderabad

Whether you like action, drama, romance or comedy, the Telugu movie lineup for July 2025 has something for all audiences. So, all you movie buffs, get ready to grab your popcorn and unwind for an exciting month.