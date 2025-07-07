Live
Top Telugu Movies to Catch in Theatres this July 2025
Upcoming Telugu movies releasing in July 2025 are set to entertain the masses. Here’s a list of the most anticipated Telugu movies releasing this month.
The month of July is packed with some fantastic releases spanning across all genres. From comedy and drama to thriller and romance, this month has a diverse mix of movies attracting all kinds of movie lovers.
Here’s the list of the top Telegu movies releasing in July 2025
Sharwa 36
Release date: July 10, 2025
Genre: Sports drama (motocross racing backdrop)
Star cast: Sharwanand, Malvika Nair
Director: Abhilash Kankara (debut)
About the Movie – Sharwa 36 is an upcoming Telugu sports drama showcasing motocross racing across generations, blending high-octane action with family emotions. Thrilling racing sequences, shot partly in Indonesia, promises a blend of action and emotional storytelling.
Ghaati
Release Date – 11 July, 2025
Genre – Action Drama/Thriller
Cast – Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu
Director – Krish Jagarlamudi
About the Movie – Ghaati is a movie where a village woman played by Anushka Shetty enters into the illegal ganja trade and evolves from a victim to a criminal mastermind, ultimately becoming a legend in the underworld.
Junior
Release Date –18 July 2025
Genre – Romance/Family Entertainer
Cast – Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia D’Souza, V. Ravichandran, Rao Ramesh
Director – Radha Krishna Reddy
About the Movie – Junior is a youthful romantic family entertainer with a breezy college vibe, a dash of comedy, emotion, and some action.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1
Release Date – 24 July, 2025
Genre – Action, Drama, Period
Cast – Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol,
Director – Krish Jagarlamudi & Jyothi Krishna
About the Movie – The film is set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire. It tells the story of Veera Mallu played by Pawan Kalyan, an outlaw who becomes a legendary warrior. He stands up against injustice and fights bravely to bring freedom and justice to the people.
The Girlfriend
Release Date - July 30, 2025
Genre - Romantic drama (also includes action elements)
Director & Writer: Rahul Ravindran
Lead Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty; supporting includes Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Koushik Mahata, Mahaboob Basha
Producers: Dheeraj Mogilineni, Vidya Koppineedi (presented by Allu Aravind)
About the Movie – The Girlfriend is an eagerly anticipated Telugu romantic drama starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, directed by Rahul Ravindran, set to hit theaters on July 30, 2025. A female-centric love story filled with emotional depth and dramatic tension. Final shoot stages included a song sequence filmed in Hyderabad
Whether you like action, drama, romance or comedy, the Telugu movie lineup for July 2025 has something for all audiences. So, all you movie buffs, get ready to grab your popcorn and unwind for an exciting month.