Top Tollywood directors takes a step forward for ‘Krishnamma’ pre-release event

Anticipation is reaching unprecedented levels as the gripping action drama "Krishnamma," starring promising actor Satyadev, gears up for its theatrical release on May 10, 2024. Directed by VV Gopala Krishna, the film promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and stellar performances.

To kickstart the excitement, the makers have meticulously planned a grand pre-release event at the prestigious Trident Hotel in Hyderabad on May 1, 2024. This event is expected to set the stage for the film's much-anticipated release and ignite excitement among fans.

Adding to the fervor, Tollywood's esteemed directors, including SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Gopichand Malineni, Anil Ravipudi, and Koratala Siva, will grace the event as chief guests. Their presence is set to elevate the anticipation surrounding "Krishamma" to its peak, reflecting the industry's support and excitement for the film.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Atira Raj, Laxman Misala, Raghu Kunche, Nandagopal, and others, "Krishamma" is produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the banner of Arunachala Creations. With musical brilliance by Kaala Bhairava, the film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Mythri Movie Makers and Prime Show Entertainments are all set to release "Krishamma" across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring that audiences across the region have the opportunity to witness the action-packed drama unfold on the big screen. Stay tuned for the grand pre-release event and the theatrical release of "Krishamma," promising an unforgettable cinematic journey for all.