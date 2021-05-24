Tovino Thomas much-anticipated action saga Kala gets release date 

100% Telugu streaming platform aha is going all out to provide housefull entertainment within your homes this summer with a flurry of blockbusters, originals and web shows. The next big-ticket film to premiere on the platform this June 4 is actor Tovino Thomas-starrer Kala. The action drama opened to widespread critical acclaim upon its theatrical release earlier this year.

Kala is a story revolving around two men who try to settle scores over the death of a dog in a violent conflict. The film, directed by Rohith V. S, is a treat for action junkies with intense emotions, paisa-vasool stunts and arresting performances by a solid cast. Beyond Tovino, Kala also features Sumesh Moor, Divya Pillai, Lal Paul and Pramod Velliyanad in pivotal roles.



Kala is yet another blockbuster addition to aha, which has brought some of the most revered Malayalam films in Telugu including Moothon, Jallikattu, Midnight Murders, Mayaanadhi, Vyuham, Nipah Virus, Shylock over the recent months. In addition, the platform has streamed the biggest Telugu hits this year including Krack, Naandhi, Gaali Sampath, Zombie Reddy, Sulthan and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. Stay glued to your screens and place your bet on aha for quality Telugu entertainment now.

