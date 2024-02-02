Trailer for 'LSD' series is out; MX Player to stream it from 2nd February!!!

'LSD' is the title of a new web series directed by Shiva Kona and produced by Anil Moduga and Shiva Kona. Praveen Mani and Shashank Tirupati are providing music for this series starring Prachi Thakur, Neha Deshpande, Prabhakar, Kunal, Abhilash Bandari, Ramya Dinesh and others. Pawan Guntuku and Harsha Ediga have worked as cinematographers.

This web series, which will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages on MX Player on February 2, is a dark comedy that doubles up as a psychological thriller. The trailer has been getting a great response. The series is a pack of all ingredients and elements.

Involving three couples and scenes between them, 'LSD' is about their thrilling forest trip. Director Shiva Kona's treatment maintains the suspense element from start to end.



