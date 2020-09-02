Train fight to be another highlight of RRR

Tollywood: Ever since its launch, we are hearing various interesting things about RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this magnum opus features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. In the past, we heard that the Tiger fight featuring NTR and police fight featuring Ram Charan will be major highlights in the movie. Now, we are hearing that there will be another major action sequence in the movie.

This will be a high octane fight scene on a moving train. Apparently, Rajamouli is planning to shoot it in a grand way so that it gives goosebumps to all the fans. The shoot of RRR is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot will resume only after the situation gets back to a normal state.

RRR features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in the other important roles. MM Keeravani is composing the music of this movie.