Trisha celebrates 22 glorious years in showbiz

Trisha Krishnan, the beloved actress known for her unforgettable performances in iconic films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Athadu, 96, Krishna, and Varsham, is celebrating an incredible milestone today—22 years in the Indian film industry! Taking to social media, she shared a heartfelt post, writing, “Turned 22 today... Thank you all.”

To clarify, Trisha isn’t celebrating her age, but rather the remarkable 22-year journey she has had in the entertainment world. She made her debut in 2002 with the Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe, a romantic drama that paved the way for a glittering career. Over the years, Trisha has become a household name in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, winning hearts with her versatile performances and graceful presence on screen.

Fans have expressed their excitement and admiration as Trisha celebrates this milestone, marking over two decades of stardom. The actress has a busy slate of projects ahead, including the Telugu film Vishwambhara alongside megastar Chiranjeevi, the Malayalam films Identity and Ram, and Tamil projects such as Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, Thug Life, and Suriya 45.

With a string of exciting films in the pipeline, Trisha Krishnan’s journey in the entertainment industry is far from over, and fans can look forward to many more memorable performances from the talented actress.