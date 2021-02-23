Trisha in Chiranjeevi's next?

South starlet Trisha Krishnan who recently grabbed the attention of the Tamil audience with the grand success of 96 was supposed to play the female lead in Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Aacharya'.

The official announcement regarding the same also came out but because of some issues between her and the director Koratala Siva, Trisha walked out of the project and the makers later roped in Kajal Agarwal to play the lead role. Now as per the latest reports, Trisha has given the green signal to play the female lead in Megastar's next movie which is going to be the remake of Malayalam super hit film Lucifer. Chiranjeevi's sister role is going to be very crucial in the film. Though the makers have initially approached Vijayashanthi, the yesteryear actress rejected it claiming that she won't be apt for the role. Later, the makers approached Nayanthara and received the same response.

Finally, the makers have approached Trisha and the 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana' actress has finally given her nod. If everything goes well, Trisha is going to share the screen space with Chiranjeevi for the second time after 'Stalin' movie.