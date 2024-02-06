Trisha Krishnan joins Megastar Chiranjeevi in ‘Vishwambhara’ shoot

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently commenced shooting for his much-awaited project “Vishwambhara” on an elaborate set in Hyderabad. A total of 13 grand sets have been erected in the city to bring this epic film to life. In a significant casting development, South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan has been finalized to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie.

Trisha, often referred to as the “South Queen,” joined the shoot today amidst a grand welcome from Chiranjeevi, director Vassishta, and the producers. Her presence is anticipated to infuse the project with her unique charm and grace, elevating the film to new heights. Having previously shared the screen with Chiranjeevi in “Stalin,” fans are eager to witness the magical chemistry between the two on-screen once again.

Backed by the prestigious production house UV Creations, “Vishwambhara” boasts a high-budget production, making it one of the most expensive ventures for Chiranjeevi to date. With acclaimed composer MM Keeravani handling the music and renowned cinematographer Chota K Naidu capturing the visuals, the film promises a visual and auditory treat for the audience.

The technical team further includes AS Prakash as the production designer and Sushmita Konidela as the costume designer, ensuring a visually stunning cinematic experience. Editors Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy, along with lyricists Sri Siva Shakthi Datta and Chandrabose, contribute their expertise to the project. Additionally, script associates Srinivas Gavireddy, Ganta Sridhar, Nimmagadda Srikanth, and Mayukh Adithya add depth to the storytelling.

As anticipation builds, the makers have announced the much-awaited release of “Vishwambhara” during the festive occasion of Sankranthi in 2025, marking January 10th as the date when audiences can immerse themselves in this cinematic extravaganza.