Trivikram Disappoints Jr NTR Again

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is one of the biggest hits in the career of Jr NTR. The film is a much-needed success for the actor and also the director Trivikram during the time of the movie's release. The film helped both of them hugely.

Now, the actor and director want to team up again for an upcoming movie. Trivikram Srinivas recently scored a hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The director wants to take a break for a couple of months and then he wants to prepare the script for Tarak's film by the time the actor will make himself free from Rajamouli's RRR.

On the other side, Tarak requested Trivikram to prepare a class family entertainer which he missed doing in the recent past. But, Trivikram who just did a similar film wants to take up a mass subject. During Aravinda Sametha also, a similar situation came and Trivikram won it. Again, the same gets repeated.

However, they still want to team up for a movie this year.