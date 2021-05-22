Trivikram in talks with Ram Charan?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan wanted to work with Trivikram Srinivas in the past but things did not work out. Around the time of Julayi, Trivikram was in talks with Charan for a project and did not materialize. Now, the duo is back in talks for a project. Though both Trivikram and Charan are busy with different projects, they want to team up after a couple of years.

Trivikram and Ram Charan want to set their lineup of projects now itself. During the lockdown, they are working on upcoming films and wanted to get back to work without taking any more breaks.



Trivikram is now busy with a film starring Mahesh Babu. Ram Charan has a film with Shankar. The actor and director duo wants to finish the pending projects and team up for a family entertainer.



The talks are in the early stages and more clarity on the same will come out soon.

