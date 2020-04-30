Trivikram re-writes NTR30 Script. Here's the reason

Tollywood: NTR30 brings back the combination of Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas. Earlier, they collaborated on the project Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Now, the second film in their combination will be a joint production of NTR Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Trivikram already prepared the script but the director is said to be re-writing the same now. With the lockdown restrictions all over the world, the producers felt that they should come up with scripts having limited locations and limited artists. They want Trivikram to make any suitable changes to the script which might not be a trouble for them when they hit the floors. Since the situation will not be the same as in the past, the producers want the director to rewrite any scenes that might be trouble again while shooting.

The same is with many other directors who are re-writing their scripts.