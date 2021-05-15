Trivikram Srinivas eyeing for another ex-actress for Mahesh Babu's film

After getting back actresses like Nadiya and Khushbu back into the limelight with his movies, Trivikram is also planning to do the same for his upcoming movie starring Mahesh Babu. Trvikram is known for penning some powerful supporting artist roles for the actresses and Trivikram has prepared another such intriguing role in Mahesh Babu's movie. As per the latest reports, Trivikram Srinivas has been studying the list of ex-actresses and is planning to get an actress from that list on board for this film.

Names like Simran have already come up but the official announcement is yet to come out. On the other hand, so many rumours about the title of the movie came out but it seems like the movie unit has not finalized the title of the film.

