Trivikram Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan & a Pan-India project

Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan worked on the films Jalsa, Atharintiki Daredi, and Agnyathavaasi.

Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan worked on the films Jalsa, Atharintiki Daredi, and Agnyathavaasi. Only Atharintiki Daredi became a big hit at the box office. There are reports about the duo working for the fourth time. Despite directing Pawan in 3 films, Trivikram also worked as a writer for Pawan's Theenmaar and the upcoming AK remake.

As per the latest reports in the Tollywood film nagar, we hear that Pawan Kalyan wants to do a pan-India project with Trivikram Srinivas. Trivikram already prepared 2-3 subjects for Pawan Kalyan but there is no clarity on when the duo will join hands.

After finishing the AK remake, Pawan will do Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a film with Harish Shankar, and a film with Surender Reddy. Trivikram Srinivas is currently busy with Mahesh Babu's film.

Trivikram wants to wrap up Mahesh's film and sit on the script work of Pawan Kalyan's film. An official confirmation is awaited.

