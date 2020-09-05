Trivikram to bring Kobali on track!

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the sensational filmmakers in Tollywood right now. The star director has planned to work on a project Kobali, with Pawan Kalyan. However, it did not happen. The project came into the discussions when the duo did Atharintiki Daredi. They moved on to other commitments but came up with the film Agnyathavaasi.

Interestingly, the latest news reports reveal to us that Trivikram Srinivas is planning to bring back Kobali with Pawan Kalyan. Kobali is a project, based on the Rayalaseema region. Touted to be an action thriller, Trivikram finished the script but could not bring it to the floors, in the right time.



Now, Trivikram is in plans to work with Pawan Kalyan again. Trivikram wants to pitch Kobali and grab Pawan's dates to finish a film in less time. As of now, there is no clarity on the same and let us wait for the complete details about the film.

