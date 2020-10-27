Trivikram to direct Ram Pothineni?

Tollywood: Ram Pothineni is a young hero in the Tollywood film industry who is currently waiting for the release of his new movie RED. The film unit announced that the movie gears up for a grand release during Sankranthi next year. Ram is hoping that the film becomes a big hit at the box-office. Interestingly, Ram is also hoping to come up with a family entertainer for his next. There are a lot of reports regarding his next movie but nothing is official. Now, there is a rumour that Trivikram Srinivas narrated a story to Ram recently and they might collaborate sometime next year.

Already, Trivikram has films confirmed with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR. We do not have a clarity on their latest film now. Most likely, Trivikram might do a quickie with Ram next year or it might also get pushed to 2022. Sravanthi Movies banner is looking at bringing this combination to the big screen. More details on the film will come out soon.