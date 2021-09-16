Trivikram to produce films along with his wife

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the star directors in the Tollywood film industry. The star director is currently busy working on an interesting film Bheemla Nayak. He is the film's writer. Trivikram has now decided to turn a producer and make films along with his wife Sai Soujanya.

Under the banner Fortune Four Cinemas, Trivikram will bankroll films along with his wife Sai Soujanya, in association with the Sithara Entertainments banner.

The film in their association is announced today. The yet to be titled film will feature Naveen Polishetty in the lead role. Kalyan Shankar will direct the film.

Sharing the news of the film, Naveen wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT. Excited to bring you this film with the dynamic @vamsi84 garu @SitharaEnts & super excited to have Trivikram Garu's @Fortune4Cinemas on board as well. Nenu eppudu cheptanu idi mana journey ani. As always need your love and support. We will give it everything."