Tuck Jagadish: Super Profits on the way!

Nani's Tuck Jagadish is one of the much-awaited films in Telugu right now. There are a lot of speculations about when the film will hit the screens. Interestingly, we hear that the film has been sold away from a top streaming service.

The buzz is that the makers sold the film for 37 crores and additionally, Star MAA grabbed the satellite rights of the film. Together, the film unit already tasted a profit of 50 crores, say the reports.

The film unit is staying tight-lipped about the release of the movie now. The makers are not giving any update about the film's release if it releases in theatres or will directly release on a digital platform.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma in the leading lady roles. More details about the film will be out soon.